Every year, there are some players that don't make the cut in the annual NBA All-Star Game, and fans are always sure to let the world know who they think was snubbed. With the All-Star reserves being announced on Tuesday evening, a few notable omissions were pointed out almost instantly as people were rightfully upset with a number of players that were not selected to play in the exhibition game.

For starters, Devin Booker and Trae Young are two names that people were livid not to see on the list. Booker is averaging 24.7 points on 50.1 percent shooting, taking the back seat to Chris Paul who got the nod over him. Many NBA analysts point out that, should there be an injury replacement, Booker will be the first to get the call. "Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that," tweeted LeBron James about the snub.

Trae Young is averaging over 25 points and 9 assists and, with his snub, he becomes the first player to have these kinds of numbers in thirty years and not be selected for the All-Star team.

Similarly, Domantas Sabonis is the first player in NBA history to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists without being chosen.

Other notable snubs were Jimmy Butler, who has been lighting up the court this month, DeMar Derozan, Mike Conley Jr. (who has still never been selected for the All-Star game), Fred VanVleet, and more.

Who do you think deserved a spot on the reserves?

[via]