Sports debates are always riddled with discussions over who is the greatest of all time in a given sport. In basketball, we love to talk about who the five greatest players of all time are. Depending on when you were born, this list is always going to change. If you were born in the 50s and 60s, Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain are probably high on your list. Meanwhile, those born in the 80s and 90s will most likely talk about players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Shaq, and Kobe Bryant.

Trae Young is one of the younger players in the NBA, no pun intended. Having said that, you would think he has a top 5 list that reflects his age. This assumption would be correct as he recently took to Twitter and gave his personal five best. At the top, he has LeBron James, followed by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash.

Fans immediately took issue with the list as it featured LeBron over MJ and even had Steve Nash at five. Nash isn't exactly a popular choice although you have to respect it. Young is entitled to his opinion and if he grew up idolizing Nash, then it wouldn't be a stretch for him to pay homage in such a way.

