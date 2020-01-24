NBA fans are gearing up for an exciting stretch of action as some of the league's best players prepare to embark on a journey to Chicago for this year's All-Star game. There will be plenty of fun festivities including the skills competition and the game itself. Just last night, the starters for the Western and Eastern Conference were revealed. In the West, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Luka Doncic will lead the way while out East, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakim, Kemba Walker, and Giannis Antetokoumpo were selected.

While these names are all very deserving, there was one omission in the Eastern Conference that had some fans fuming. Yes, that's right, none other than Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was snubbed from the game. Butler has led his Heat team to a respectable record and fans figured he would be a lock as a starter. When news broke that he wouldn't start, fans took to Twitter in droves where they condemned the decision.

Most of the vitriol is being sent in the direction of Trae Young who is playing on one of the worst teams in the entire league. The selection isn't Young's fault but that hasn't stopped fans from being upset. Butler has been a fan-favorite this year and the fact he wasn't included has people very upset.

Regardless, there is still a chance he makes the team so fans shouldn't get too upset so soon.