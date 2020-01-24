We're already at the midway point of the NBA season which means the All-Star game is only a few short weeks away. The game is going to go down on Sunday, February 16th in Chicago and fans are excited to see which players are going to end up in the game. Yesterday, fans got a glimpse at what the game will be like as the starters were finally revealed. Just like last year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains for the match.

The rest of the lineups are looking pretty stacked. In the Eastern Conference, the starters will be Giannis, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker, and Pascal Siakim. Meanwhile, the Western Conference will feature LeBron, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and James Harden.

It remains to be seen who else will be playing in the game. Fans are excited to see some of the best players in the world participate in what should be the biggest event of the year, aside from the playoffs, of course. With LeBron and AD teamed up together, the game will certainly be a ton of fun. Meanwhile, we hope Dwight Howard gets a spot considering he will be in the dunk contest.

What do you think of this crop of starters?