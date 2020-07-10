The rescue efforts to find Naya Rivera have now become a recovery mission for investigators. Yesterday, news broke that after spending hours floating in a boat alone, the actress's four-year-old son was spotted by fellow boaters on Lake Piru in California. Sheriff's deputies questioned the young boy who reportedly told them that his mother jumped into the water and never returned. Rivera's car was still located in the boat rental parking area with her belongings inside.



Mark Sagliocco / Stringer / Getty Images

As the search for the actress continues, the 911 call that sparked the investigation has been released. "Lake Piru, emergency is we have a missing person," the woman on the line told the dispatcher. "We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom's nowhere to be found." She was asked the ethnicity of the child and the woman said she didn't know because her husband was the one who told her to call authorities. Of course, they were incorrect in saying that four-year-old Josey was a little girl, but the caller wasn't sure of any other information because she hadn't reunited with her husband to find out.

Also, sheriffs held a press conference regarding the disappearance of Naya Rivera with updates about their search efforts. You can check out both the press conference and listen to the 911 call below.