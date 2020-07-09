Naya Rivera, 33-year-old actress, model, and singer, is missing after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru. The Glee star is said to have dove into the water and did not return to the boat for three hours. Her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found asleep on the boat, which was floating in the middle of the lake.

As the search continues to find the missing actress, an update was provided on Twitter by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru," they wrote. "The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

We continue to pray for Naya Rivera's family during this extremely troubling time. Hopefully, she is found alive and well.

People around the country have been reacting to the star's disappearance, wishing for her to return to safety. The 33-year-old actress is presumed drowned in the incident.

The lake has been closed as the search continues this morning.



In addition to her role on Glee, Rivera is perhaps best known within the hip-hop community as Big Sean's ex-fiancée. The rapper has not yet commented on her disappearance.