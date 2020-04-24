Though some might have been quick to write-off the Torontionan wonder otherwise known as Nav, time has proven him capable of not only withstanding the flood, but thriving. Following the release of his latest single, a bonafide banger with Travis Scott and Gunna called "Turks," Nav has been hard at work on his next project -- at least, that's what he seems to be pointing at in his latest Instagram post: "Album Coming Soon."

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If that wasn't enough to entice, it seems like Nav is looking to rectify some of his recent wrongdoings, extending an olive branch to a few old sparring partners. "S/O @djdrama & @doncannon I definitely over reacted last year! Nothing but love," he writes, alluding to a previous argument with the Generation Now label heads over clearance issues.

"I use to be a big fan of them since Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and always though they support new artist[s]," Nav said, back in March of 2019. "I guess it's all about the $$$$ for them now! Its crazy but its true." As he explained at the time, Drama and Cannon were refusing to allow Lil Uzi Vert's already recorded verse to appear on his Bad Habits album. Despite the fact that Lil Uzi Vert was nowhere to be seen on the final version, it would appear that it's all water under the bridge -- might we have reason to expect the Eternal Atake star to appear on this upcoming drop?