Jake Paul went into the boxing ring last night and absolutely decimated Ben Askren with a first-round knockout. Despite claims that the fight may have been rigged, there is no denying that Paul connected with a huge punch and that Askren simply wasn't ready for the boxing world. Paul's technical ability throughout the first few moments was impressive and it seems like had the fight gone on longer, Paul probably would have won anyway.

Regardless of this, fans are still giving their reactions to the ordeal and some even want their money back as they felt like they got finessed by Triller. Now, some are even bringing up Nate Robinson, who was infamously knocked out by Paul back in November. Many noted that Robinson was able to last longer in the ring, which is ultimately a huge diss to Askren.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Robinson saw these comments and immediately took to Instagram where he noted that he is looking for a rematch against Paul. "I still want that rematch FOH," he wrote while reacting to Stephen A. Smith burner account meme. At this point, Paul is most likely looking ahead to more accomplished fighters like Dillon Danis, although perhaps Robinson can find another person to get in the ring with.

For now, however, Paul will be basking in this win that has certainly brought forth a ton of controversy.