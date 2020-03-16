Few sins sting as deeply as a DJ who cuts "The Next Episode" before Nate Dogg gets a chance to belt out his immortal wisdom: "smoke weed every day." That's only the tip of the iceberg of Nate's unique style of musical genius. A baritone singer who first caught the ear of Dr. Dre and went on to lay vocals on The Chronic's infamous "Deeez Nuuuts," the late Nathaniel Dwayne Hale went on to collaborate with damn near every legendary rapper who comes to mind.

That's no exaggeration. Before passing away due to stroke-related complications, Nate had amassed a repertoire of collabs with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ludacris, 2Pac, The Game, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Warren G, DJ Quik, and many more. Few can think of "The West Coast" as a general presence without hearing a Nate Dogg hook. It's no surprise that the beloved maestro remains mourned to this day, as evidenced by those who took to Instagram to pay respects on his death anniversary yesterday.

Xzibit, a frequent collaborator of Nate on songs like "Been A Long Time," "Bitch Please," and "Multiply," offered up some kind words in his honor. Likewise did his cousin Snoop Dogg, who shared a picture of them sitting courtside. Daz Dillinger also held it down for his DPGC soldier, making it clear that the fallen will not soon be forgotten. And naturally, fellow "Regulator" Warren G lamented the loss and what might have been under different circumstances. In an era sorely lacking a presence like big Nate Dogg, it feels fair to say that hooks have never quite been the same. Rest in peace to a hip-hop legend.