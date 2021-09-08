Natalia Bryant is the 18-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, and she's making a name for herself. This year, Natalia signed a deal with IMG Models, and she's also studying film at the University of Southern California. With nearly three million Instagram followers, the world has fallen in love with Natalia, watching her grow up since she was a child. Now, she's on the cover of Teen Vogue.

This marks the first major photoshoot and profile for Natalia Bryant, who was dubbed an "American beauty" on the cover. During the interview, Natalia spoke about her family, volleyball, her competitive spirit, and how things have changed since her dad's passing.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Members of Natalia's family, as well as people in her extended family, have been congratulating her on her cover launch. "Omg my Nani," said La La Anthony. "Stunning!!! U look gorgeous. I’m so so proud of u!!!! I love u so much."

"So proud of you Nani! Stunning! Bellissima! Bravissima!," said Ciara.

"I love you!!!! You are so beautiful. Congratulations Mamacita!!!!!!," added her mother, Vanessa Bryant.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Natalia Bryant's first-ever magazine cover is live now, and you can check it out at the link below. Have a look at her featured photos as well.

[via]