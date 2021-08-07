It's been another week filled with extreme excitement about DONDA, the 10th studio album from Kanye West. Fans have eagerly awaited the album's release but it seems that 'Ye is still working on it. However, there's still a ton of dope music that arrived this week and we've highlighted a few tracks that you should have on rotation for this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Nas emerged with the sequel to his Grammy-award winning album King's Disease. Entirely produced by Hit-Boy, Nas' latest body of work is proof that he's only gotten better with time. This week's Fire Emoji updates include "Death Row East" and "Nobody" ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Young Nudy has been making some serious plays this year and in the middle of the week, he popped out with his latest project, Rich Shooter. It's another excellent display of Nudy's ability to bring the outside world into his often grim, nihilistic universe. It was only right that we included "Keep It In The Street" on the playlist this week.

Along new music from both Nas and Young Nudy, this week's Fire Emoji playlist includes recent releases from YNW Melly, Fredo Bang, and Lil Tecca.

Check out this week's Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.