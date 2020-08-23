Nas, Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg Ooze Swagger On "Spicy"

When the tracklist for Nas and Hit-Boy's King's Disease emerged earlier this week, many were surprised by the choice of feature artists. Of course, The Firm reunion was the biggest jaw-dropper but what was more surprising was seeing the slew of new artists that Nas enlisted for the project. Nas swaps bars with Big Sean while Don Toliver holds down hook duties on "Replace Me" while he and Lil Durk pay homage to Black mothers and women on "Til The War Is Won."

The most surprising feature, however, came on the bonus track, "Spicy." Initially, many, including myself, were reluctant to hear Nas attempt to tackle Brooklyn drill after seeing Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg's name attached to it. However, they connect for an intergenerational New York banger with Hit-Boy on the beat providing triumphant piano chords and crispy drums. It's a flashy record that delivers far more swag and charisma from all three parties rather than a lyrical bonanza. It's Hit-Boy, though, that masterfully finds a middle ground for all three rappers to thrive off of.

Quotable Lyrics

Whole squad hide the burners

Mets hat in the sky like Bobby Shmurda

They watch me like the chip, courtside at the Rucker

Flow only getting tougher, she beggin' me to cuff her

Brooklyn Sweet Chick, waffles with raspberry butter

Wear a mink at the roller rink middle of the summer

If I can't get it done, I got soldiers with me to cover

