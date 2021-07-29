Nas is no stranger to the sequel, having previously delivered both Stillmatic and The Lost Tapes 2 in 2001 and 2019 respectively. Now, he's officially lining up another one, announcing the imminent release of King's Disease 2.

According to a report from NME, Nas will be releasing his brand new album on Friday, August 6th. Though little detail has been shared about the forthcoming project, NME did share the regal artwork, which is much more minimalistic than its predecessor. It's unclear as to whether or not Nas will be reuniting with Hit-Boy, who produced the entirety of the Grammy-Winning King's Disease.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

At this stage, all we can really do is speculate on where the legendary lyricist will go from here. King's Disease was widely regarded as one of his best albums in a minute, and for all intents and purposes, Nas has been on one hell of a run. It will certainly be interesting to see how he approaches this sequel, given that the first installment has already garnered quite an impeccable reputation. Perhaps we'll see him reuniting with a few old friends -- maybe we'll even see a JAY-Z collaboration, as the pair recently connected on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry."

One thing is certain -- a new Nas album will always be welcome, especially given how solid he's been lately. Check out the majestic cover artwork for King's Disease 2, and look for the full project to arrive on August 6th. Are you excited for another album from Escobar?

Official Album Cover