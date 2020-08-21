Nas Flexes Elite Storytelling Chops On "Blue Benz"

Those who value Nas in the lyrical hierarchy of greats likely stand in agreement that his storytelling is second to none. We've seen this time and time again, be it on the adventurous "I Gave You Power, the whirlwind God's Son opener "Get Down," or the reflective and thrilling "Pussy Kills." And on his brand new album King's Diseased, produced entirely by Hit-Boy, Nas carries on the tradition with another deftly woven tale in "Blue Benz."

Rendered in stunning detail, Nas wastes little time in setting a scene. "I used to be at The Tunnel twenty deep in a huddle," he spits, in his opening bars. "Razors on us that'll make skin bubble." Before long, we're thrust into that rabbit hole called memory lane, as Nas captures the cutthroat mentality he moved with during his come-up. "Chris Lighty let me in a few times with nines," he declares. "That's on God, wish you woulda walked by / and bumped me hard or just looked at me wrong / My chain on, try to book me, you gone."

As the minimalist and bouncy beat unfolds beneath him, Nas' flow reaches dexterous heights as he reflects on a woman he used to know -- the one who owned the titular "Blue Benz," brought to life through a fascinating lyrical character study. "Her coke habits was so savage, she hear voices and see ghosts on the average," raps Nas, bringing you deeper into his world like no other emcee can. For more where that came from, check out King's Disease right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Crazy, I knew this chick, she had a blue Benz

A Jersey penthouse, she used to pimp girls that would turn rich men out

Her coke habits was so savage

She hear voices and see ghosts on the average

Of her stepdad, he raised her from a carriage

She was twelve when he passed, she's been in hell since that