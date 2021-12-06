Nardo Wick & His "Wicked Witch" Wreak Havoc In New Video

Nardo Wick releases the Pulp Fiction-inspired new music video for "Wicked Witch."

Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick may very well be hip-hop's Rookie of the Year. The 19-year-old upstart has been getting co-signs left and right from some of the biggest rappers in the game, and fans have compared his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? to the way Atlanta rapper 21 Savage was coming when he broke out. As the menacing young rapper continues to turn heads his way, he has released the new music video for "Wicked Witch" from his new full-length release, which is inspired by Pulp Fiction and Natural Born Killers.

Alongside his "Wicked Witch," Nardo lists off all the designer brands that she wants him to cop for her, while he names all of the different guns he wants to add to his collection. The Bonnie & Clyde-type romance sees the two criminals wreaking havoc in a diner before getting away and doing the same at a nearby motel. The crime spree leaves Nardo looking bloody with wounds on his face, but he's still standing, so he came out on the right side.

Check out the new music video from Nardo Wick below, and be sure to listen to his debut album here.



