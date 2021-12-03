Nardo Wick Introduces Himself On Debut Album "Who Is Nardo Wick?"

At just 19-years-old, Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper Nardo Wick has proven himself as one of this year's biggest breakout talents. With the success of his blistering record "Who Want Smoke??," Nardo has taken over playlists nationally and he's angling himself to become one of the most popular rappers in the coming years. He kicks off his campaign with a formal introduction on his debut album, titled Who Is Nardo Wick?

The dark, ominous stylings of Nardo's music have shown to be quite unique, convincing fans of his talent only three years into his rap career. While he's still just a teenager, Nardo has picked up co-signs from some of the industry's most well-respected names, including Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, 21 Savage, and more. All of which appear as features on his debut.





The eighteen-track project follows the release of Nardo's new single "Me Or Sum" with Future and Lil Baby.

Check out his first album below.





Tracklist:

1. Wickman

2. Alright

3. Chop Chop

4. Blam Boom

5. Me Or Sum (feat. Future & Lil Baby)

6. Play Wit Me

7. Lullaby

8. Power (feat. Hit-Boy)

9. Who Want Smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, & 21 Savage)

10. Why

11. Alley Cat

12. Wicked Witch

13. Wicked Freestyle

14. Baby Wyd? (feat. Lakeyah)

15. Poppin Out (feat. BIG30)

16. Bad Boy

17. Shhh

18. Rich Maniac