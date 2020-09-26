Nappy Roots Drop Thoughtful New Album "40RTY"

Nappy Roots have been in the game for over 20 years and garnered two Grammy nominations yet they still remain somewhat low key.

The Kentucky based band have always been known for their alternative take on Southern hip-hop and with their first album in three years, they show us what new sounds they've accumulated in that time.

The album, which is executive produced by in house producer 808Blake, is heavy on live instrumentation and carries with it a melancholy feel that feels like a cross between old OutKast and Big K.R.I.T.'s recent work.

"40RTY is the culmination of a journey we started with producer 808Blake in 2013, beginning with the The 40Akerz Project in 2015 and the Another 40Akerz in 2017," the band said in a statement. "Throughout the recording process we've tried to have a focus on explaining to listeners exactly where we are in life; whether it be enjoying the simple things, growing older in hip-hop as rappers in our 40s and being friends and brothers for over 20-years--while also learning to navigate life’s ups and downs as black men.”

40RTY is available on all streaming services now and it's perfect for those long late afternoon drives.

Tracklist

1. Back Roads

2. Footie Socks & Ice Cream (feat. Raven Richards)

3. Jivin' and Shuckin'

4. Blind Faith (feat. Lando Ameen)

5. Till They Told Us

6. I Suppose (feat. Lando Ameen & Backwud Marc)

7. Do Better (feat. Andrew Weaver)

8. Lemme Tell You Bout It

9. Down This Road (feat. Gold Griffith)

10. Toast (feat. Lando Ameen)

11. Lately (feat. Gareth Asher)

12. Good Life (feat. Rizzi Myers)