They're a couple that minds their business, stay out of troublesome headlines, and retreats from the prying eyes of the public, but that hasn't stopped Cordae and Naomi Osaka from being targeted with rumors. Cordae has been carefully studying the Rap game and he plots a career of longevity in Hip Hop, and Osaka remains a leading force in sports and she takes over tennis tournaments worldwide.

Since they first went public with their romance, the pair have kept the bulk of their relationship under wraps. It's a drastic contrast to many of their peers who put their private life on display for numbers.

Over the last few days, there have been rumors that Cordae and Osaka have split, and because they seemed so happy together, it came as a surprise. Even the "tea" blogs claimed that they has inside information that the couple was no more, but the tennis champion took to her Twitter account just a few hours ago to offer an update.

Osaka shared a picture of herself with Cordae and they both peered into a cellphone. In the caption, she added, "Us looking at twitter yesterday [skull emoji][crying laughing emoji]."

It looks as if all is well on the home front, and it looks as if either that photo is from the vault or Cordae has opted to shave off his sideburns. Check out the picture below.