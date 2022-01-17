Cordae is experiencing some very exciting times right now as on Friday, he dropped his brand new project From A Birds Eye View. It has been almost three years since the release of his last project, and it was time for Cordae to drop off some new material. So far, fans are loving the project as it showcases Cordae's growth as an artist. There are also some massive features on this album, which is proof that Cordae is attracting the attention of some big-name legends.

In the midst of all of this, Cordae is currently enjoying a relationship with none other than Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka. The two have been dating for quite some time now, and after winning her match at the Australian Open, Osaka made sure to support her boyfriend's body of work.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As you can see in the video clip below, Osaka went up to the camera and did the customary signing of the lens with a sharpie. Instead of signing her name, Osaka decided to write "FABEV" which is the abbreviation for From A Bird's Eye View. She even added a little heart to make the entire thing that much more wholesome. Overall, it just goes to show just how much Osaka cares about Cordae, and it is also a new and unique way to promote a brand new album.





Hopefully, Cordae is able to outperform expectations, all while Osaka looks to get back to her winning ways at the first Grand Slam event of the calendar year.