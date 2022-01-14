Cordae Shares "From A Birds Eye View" Ft. Nas, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Gunna & More

After a carefully crafted rollout, Cordae has finally delivered his latest project. From a Birds Eye View seemingly ushers in a new era of Cordae's career—he has dropped the YBN from his name, launched his own label, and has been collaborating with artists that he has looked up to. As he steps into his own as a boss and an artist, Cordae shows that he's clearly been studying the greats of Rap on his recent release.

“It’s always scary when I release an album because you are injecting your entire heart, your feelings, your deepest most transparent, vulnerable moments…for others to judge and listen,” he told XXL. “But when I’m on this road and these kids start talking to me and telling me how my music helped them through very dark spaces within their lives, that makes me know that this is my calling.”

Features on the album include looks from Gunna, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, and Roddy Ricch. Stream From a Birds Eye View and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Shiloh's Intro

2. Jean Michel

3. Super

4. Momma's Hood

5. Want From Me

6. Today (feat. Gunna)

7. Shiloh's Interlude

8. Coach Carter

9. Sinister (feat. Lil Wayne)

10. Chronicles (feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)

11. Champagne Glasses (feat. Freddie Gibbs, Nas, & Stevie Wonder)

12. Westlake High

13. Parables (Remix) [feat. Eminem]

14. Gifted (feat. Roddy Ricch, Ant Clemons) [Bonus]

