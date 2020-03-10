Health tips have become a huge priority lately in response to the widespread outbreak of coronavirus over the past few weeks. The mere potential of contracting the disease has affected many aspects of our lives, from movie sets to even the possibility of Coachella being postponed to October if not canceled altogether. Supermodel Naomi Campbell isn't taking any chances either, and is currently traveling with full fashionable protection from head to toe.



Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Although we saw Naomi covered up more than usual while walking the TommyNow show by Tommy Hilfiger during London Fashion Week last month (seen above), the iconic beauty icon went even further while traveling from Los Angeles to NYC recently. Page Six nabbed photos of Campbell rocking a "chic" white hazmat suit paired with pink surgeon gloves and a standard blue surgical mask. She dolled it up with a beige camel scarf, but even still her extremely protective get-up didn't go unnoticed one bit. While the fact that flu is killing more people than coronavirus makes this whole thing seem a bit reductive, we can't knock the catwalk queen for protecting herself at all costs against this viral infection. Stay safe, Naomi!

Head overt to Page Six to see her full-body protective gear "lewk," and check out her YouTube airport health routine tutorial below from last year for proof that Naomi has been ahead of the coronavirus curve for a minute now: