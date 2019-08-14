Murda Beatz, Lil Pump & Sheck Wes Buy A Baby In "Shopping Spree" Video

Stream the official "Shopping Spree" video.

Murda Beatz dropped off his Lil Pump and Sheck Wes collaboration back in June that was just the first offering of what the Ontario producer has to come in the next few months. "I’m a big fan of the new wave, new age rappers, and these are two artists that I see as the forefront of new rap, especially moshing, festival, that high energy type of rap," Murda told Billboard of grabbing Sheck and Pump. "They both know how to get a party started."

While the song has managed to get plays everywhere since the release, the trio has once again teamed up to release an official video for the track. By no surprise, we see the gang going on the ultimate shopping spree where there's seemingly nothing money can't buy. In the visual you can see Murda and Lil Pump simply flash a stack of cash to get themselves a woman's dog, a baby, a wheelchair and more unnecessary things. Sheck Wes is the real one who gives his cash away to youth.

"[I'm] Hoping to bring a fresh sound to hip-hop and help push the sound and the culture. It’s the same approach, but I’m experimenting with new sounds and methods. At the end of the day, I just want to make great music that people love, working with the best people I can. Lots on the way, this is just the beginning," Murda added to Billbaod.

Watch the new-new and peep our recent interview with Murda here.