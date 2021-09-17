mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy Shares "Untreated Trauma" Ft. YFN Lucci, EST Gee, Celly Ru, & More

Erika Marie
September 17, 2021 00:57
196 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Untreated Trauma
Mozzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper digs deep as he puts his thoughts, feelings, and untapped emotions on wax.


California rapper Mozzy is back with his first solo project of the year. Back in May, we received Kommunity Service, a collaborative effort that blended the talents of Mozzy and YG. Sacramento met Los Angeles as the rappers delivered Cali-heavy beats to accompany their signature styles, and now Mozzy is back on his own—along with a few features—with Untreated Trauma.

"Never ashamed to live his truth, his authenticity and ability to accept his mistakes and flaws, Mozzy’s stories of resilience and pain have made the rapper very much loved and appreciated by music lovers across multiple genres," a press release reads. "The West Coast titan’s new album covers it all from his upbringing to overcoming the pain and anger of losing a loved one."

Features on the project include looks from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, E. Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Celly Ru, and YFN Lucci. Stream Untreated Trauma and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Straight To 4th
2. Beat the Case (feat. EST Gee & Babyface Ray)
3. Tycoon
4. My Life Different
5. Reeboks (feat E. Mozzy)
6. Whole 100 (feat. Kalan.FrFr)
7. Slimey
8. Let You Know (feat. YFN Lucci)
9. Step Brothers (feat. Celly Ru)
10. Again & Again

Mozzy EST Gee Babyface Ray E Mozzy Kalan.FrFr Celly Ru YFN Lucci
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mozzy Shares "Untreated Trauma" Ft. YFN Lucci, EST Gee, Celly Ru, & More
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject