Mozzy Shares "Untreated Trauma" Ft. YFN Lucci, EST Gee, Celly Ru, & More

California rapper Mozzy is back with his first solo project of the year. Back in May, we received Kommunity Service, a collaborative effort that blended the talents of Mozzy and YG. Sacramento met Los Angeles as the rappers delivered Cali-heavy beats to accompany their signature styles, and now Mozzy is back on his own—along with a few features—with Untreated Trauma.

"Never ashamed to live his truth, his authenticity and ability to accept his mistakes and flaws, Mozzy’s stories of resilience and pain have made the rapper very much loved and appreciated by music lovers across multiple genres," a press release reads. "The West Coast titan’s new album covers it all from his upbringing to overcoming the pain and anger of losing a loved one."

Features on the project include looks from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, E. Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Celly Ru, and YFN Lucci. Stream Untreated Trauma and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Straight To 4th

2. Beat the Case (feat. EST Gee & Babyface Ray)

3. Tycoon

4. My Life Different

5. Reeboks (feat E. Mozzy)

6. Whole 100 (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

7. Slimey

8. Let You Know (feat. YFN Lucci)

9. Step Brothers (feat. Celly Ru)

10. Again & Again