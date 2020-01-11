The loss of life is always a somber subject.The family of Atatiana Jefferson, the young lady who was murdered in her own home by Officer Aaron Dean, has been hit with another tragedy. Yolanda Carr, Atatiana's mother, passed away Thursday morning in the same Fort Worth home where her daughter was killed in October, according to Time and confirmed by lawyer Lee Merritt. The cause of Carr’s death is not known, but she had been getting treatment for congestive heart failure. “They’ve been reeling from one tragedy to the next,” Merritt said of the family. The killing of Atatiana made national headlines, once again highlighting cases of abuse of power or extreme recklessness by police officers.

Atatiana moved in with her mother to help take care of her while she was ill. She was shot through the window of the home by Officer Dean, who was responding to a call about an open door. In the bodycam footage, Dean does not identify himself before opening fire. In the days after the killing, Dean quit the police force and was charged with murder. Carr was without her daughter as a caregiver in the following months, adding to the downward spiral of her health.