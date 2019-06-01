We don't often get the opportunity to tell people exactly how we feel. Sometimes, we're too aware of somebody's emotions and disguise bad news with silver linings. Other times, we get straight up savage and tell people exactly what's on our mind. One Florida teacher had had enough of one of her students after he apparently failed to provide proper credit on a homework assignment. The teacher went on to freely speak her mind, writing in "WTF is this?" in red ink on his paper and handing it back.



Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A mother is furious after her son received the explicit message on his homework this week. "Absolutely no credit," added the teacher after asking what exactly he was trying to pull. Melinda Smith, who is the mother of the student, is hoping that the teacher gets in trouble for what she did. "I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded," she said. "Just seeing ‘WTF what is this,’ you know, basically … that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever."

According to the New York Post, officials from Rutherford High School have communicated with the teacher and her name will not be released. She has reportedly apologized for her actions and promised to change her classroom etiquette moving forward. "She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part," said the school's principal. "All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we’re also human and so, we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward."

