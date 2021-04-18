A new poll released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that more Texans support Matthew McConaughey for state governor over Gov. Greg Abbott (R). The poll found that 45 percent of Texans would support the legendary Actor, while just 33 percent would back the incumbent candidate.

McConaughey has yet to confirm that he intends to run for office, nor has he stated which political party he would align with if he were to venture into politics. The aforementioned poll also found that 66 percent of Democratic respondents would support McConaughey while 56 percent of Republicans would do the same.



While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in March, McConaughey confirmed that he was considering a run for Governor.

"It's something I'm giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honorable thing to even be able to consider," the actor admitted before cutting himself short. "I'm no further than that right now, Sir."

McConaughey hasn't shied away from speaking about politics as of late.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now" he said The Hugh Hewitt Show in November. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

