Matthew McConaughey condemned hypocrisy in Hollywood following the 2020 election regarding Trump supporters' denial of his loss on Russell Brand’s podcast Under the Skin.

NurPhoto / Getty Images

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said during last week's episode.

McConaughey responded: “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey continued.

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense," he finished.

McConaughey has been doing a press run in recent weeks to promote his new book, Greenlights. The book is a memoir that discusses his early life, family, and rise to fame following his breakout role in Dazed and Confused.

