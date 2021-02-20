Greg Abbot
- PoliticsGov. Greg Abbot Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Cases In Texas RiseGreg Abbot has tested positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMore Texans Back Matthew McConaughey For Gov. Than Greg Abbot: Polls FindsA poll has found that more Texans support Matthew McConaughey for governor than Greg Abbot.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMatthew McConaughey Confirms He Is Considering Running For Governor Of TexasMatthew McConaughey admitted that he is considering running for Governor of Texas.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Declares Texas Storm A "Major Disaster," Approves Federal FundingPresident Joe Biden has declared the storm in Texas a "major disaster," which will result in federal funds being allocated to the state.By Cole Blake