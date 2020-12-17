When Montrezl Harrell decided to leave the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers, many of his former teammates were confused. Of course, Patrick Beverley was among those teammates, as he immediately took to Twitter when the news broke. Since that time, Harrell has been making his presence felt with the Lakers, as he has been putting up some solid stats during the preseason. The reigning sixth-man of the year is destined for another great season, and the purple and gold are lucky to have him on the roster.

Harrell has been fitting in nicely with the team and it seems like he and Anthony Davis are great friends. Davis was recently seen gushing over Harrell's jewelry collection and now, Harrell is roasting AD for bringing his bodyguard to a recent COVID-19 test. In the clips below, you can see Harrell deliver some hilarious lines as AD makes his way to the testing spot with a friend right next to him.

“We’re only going to get tested and this man’s got a bodyguard with him. My god. COVID ain’t gonna jump on you dawg, you alright," Harrell said as Davis laughed him off. “You all know who this is...but his man’s over here in the corner though.”

COVID tests will be the norm this season and it seems like players will need to be tested every single day. With this in mind, perhaps AD's bodyguard will be getting a raise soon since he's clearly working overtime at this point.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images