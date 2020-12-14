For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites to win the NBA championship. Back in October, they were able to secure the title against the Miami Heat and fans have been eager to see how they plan on following it up. In the offseason, the Lakers were fairly successful as they brought in some talented new players. For instance, the team now boasts the services of Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol, and even Montrezl Harrell.

Last night, the Lakers defeated the Clippers in a preseason tilt where Harrell scored 19 points. While this was an impressive showing, Lakers star Anthony Davis was more impressed with Harrell's jewelry collection. In the clip below, Davis can be seen fawning over the vast array of pieces Harrell keeps in the Lakers locker room. From gold to diamonds, Harrell always has some fresh jewelry on him, no matter the occasion.

Harrell was brought in to be a solid player who can make an impact off the bench and so far, Harrell has established himself as a key piece to the Lakers puzzle. While last year's Lakers roster was great, it's clear that they have done nothing but improve in the offseason.

Needless to say, the rest of the league should be very scared of what's to come this season.

Harry How/Getty Images