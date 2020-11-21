This past season featured a bitter rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams were believed to be championship contenders, and fans were hoping these two would end up playing against each other in the Western Conference Finals. Due to a horrendous choke job in the second-round, we never got that Lakers-Clippers matchup, which ultimately gave the Lakers a clear path to the championship.

One of the team's most beloved role players, sixth-man of the year Montrezl Harrell, made the surprising decision yesterday to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Given the history between these two teams, Harrell's Lakers signing was seen by fans as a betrayal of sorts. Clippers star Patrick Beverley certainly saw it in that light as he offered up a shocked reaction on Twitter, before ultimately saying he was happy for Harrell.

With Harrell on their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are already looking better this year, than they were last year. With the extra firepower on the roster, you have to figure this Lakers team is going to be favored for a repeat.

As for the Clippers, they were able to sign Marcus Morris to a 4-year, $64 million deal, which shows that they are doing everything they can to keep what's left of the roster, intact.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images