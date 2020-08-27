A monumental moment has taken place in the NBA. Fans couldn't wait for the return of basketball amid COVID-19 concerns, so executives moved mountains in order for the NBA season to commence. We're in the thick of the playoffs and fans are excited to see which team will take home the gold during a pandemic, but if reports are to be believed, Los Angeles's teams—the Lakers and the Clippers—may not be participating in the remainder of the season.

Sports journalist Shams Charania tweeted a series of updates, stating that both teams had a meeting and voted to sit out the rest of the season while all other NBA teams have chosen to continue. "LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action," Charania wrote. "LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him."

Then, a question was raised. "Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that -- without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue?" It's unclear what the final decision will be, but it looks as if you won't see any upcoming Lakers and Clippers games if things move forward as they are. Do you think that the teams are making the right decision?