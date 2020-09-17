Perhaps the biggest shock of the NBA playoffs, thus far, is just how bad the Los Angeles Clippers were when it mattered. After having a decently tough time against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers were looking like a lock to beat the Denver Nuggets. After all, at one point, the series was at 3-1, which meant the Clippers were just one win away from going to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. In the end, however, the Nuggets were able to crawl their way back and eventually won in seven games.

The Clippers have had to deal with a whole lot of social media slander, and deservingly so. After all, numerous players on the team were fairly arrogant throughout the season as they felt like a championship was a lock. Now, it is being reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, that Montrezl Harrell and Paul George got into a heat exchange during Game 2 of the Nuggets series. Essentially, Harrell blamed George for some turnovers and the whole thing escalated.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Per Haynes:

"Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan."

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the Clippers do with this roster. It's clear there are some issues that need to be worked, especially if the team intends on winning a coveted title.

