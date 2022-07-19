Though her spat with D.L. Hughley left some raising their eyebrows at Mo'Nique, the Precious actress is moving onward and upward in her career, announcing today (July 19) that her next comedy special will air exclusively on Netflix.

"Can y’all believe this shit? I done came on home to Netflix," the 54-year-old said in a video teaser revealing the exciting news. "I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special."

As if that weren't big enough, Mo also revealed that she and her former nemesis have finally put the past behind them, and will be working together on an upcoming original film.

"Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance," she gushed. "You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned. And thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real."

As of right now, the comedy special hasn't been titled, though Variety reports that it's set to film in Atlanta later this year.





Word of the multiple Netflix collaborations comes shortly after Mo'Nique and the streamer settled a race and discrimination lawsuit that dates back to November of 2019 when the comedian alleged that Netflix broke the law by lowballing her on a comedy special offer.

The Maryland native claims that she was offered $500K for a special while Amy Schumer's offer was $11M and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock both came in even higher at $20M.

Terms of the resolution haven't been disclosed, though their current working relationship makes it seem as though they at least went well for both parties.

