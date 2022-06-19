The feud between comedians Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley has been broadcasted on social media for nearly a month now. It might have started as a simple contract dispute, but, over time, it got much deeper than that. Insults were thrown at each other and families were brought into the mix. Nonetheless, after countless back and forths, it looks as if Mo'Nique is ready to bury the hatchet.

At some point during their long-winded bickering, Mo decided to bring up D.L.'s parenting skills. The 54-year-old attacked Hughley for his lack of effort in exposing the man that allegedly "violated his daughter." After social media users jumped down her throat, the Almost Christmas actress uploaded a video in hopes to defend herself, saying that she was standing up for little girls with fathers like D.L.

Aside from the raging people online, people close to Mo'Nique threw shots at her too. D.L. described her as a "monster," his daughter threatened to meet her in person, and Mo's own sister urged her to "stop the madness."

With critics coming at her from every angle, Mo'Nique decided that it was time to take accountability and issue an apology. Video footage captured Mo'Nique on stage at an event. While speaking to the audience, she said, "I like to consider myself a woman of honor. So, I've got to do something right now, publicly, that I did publicly."

Following her introduction, she went on to say, "To D.L. Hughley's family, I want to publicly apologize if I've hurt anyone's feelings because that was not my intention."

As of now, D.L. has yet to respond. Watch the entire clip below.