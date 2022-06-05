The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

For days, the two comics went back and forth on Instagram. From posting receipts, to arguing with each other, to even bringing others into the mix, both entertainers did everything they could to prove each other wrong.

Of all the negative words the comedians stated against each other, many believed Mo'Nique took it too far when she mentioned his family. In an Instagram post, Mo made some pretty harsh allegations about his child, stating, "I find it funny that DL will call out... myself, etc. but he won't call out the name of the person that violated his daughter."

Hundreds of social media users felt this was taking it too far, but one person, in particular, decided to face the issue head-on. Hughley's oldest daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, decided to give Mo'Nique a piece of her mind in an Instagram comment. She started by introducing herself and then said, "You've now publicly disrespected my mother-- who I love and care for very much-- and my baby sister-- who I love and care for very much-- to get back at my father..."

Ryan went on by stating that Mo decided to take this route in hopes for her family to step out of character. She also said, "You are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other black women... who you claim to love. And for what? A check?"

Ending off her message, Ryan stated that she'd gladly give Mo her address if she wanted to chat in person.

Read her entire comment below.