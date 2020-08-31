mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Monica Builds Momentum With Lil Baby-Featured "Trenches"

Alex Zidel
August 31, 2020 17:23
Trenches
Monica Feat. Lil Baby
Produced by The Neptunes

Monica teams up with Lil Baby ahead of her Verzuz battle against Brandy, releasing her new The Neptunes-produced single "Trenches."


Monica is ready for tonight.

The R&B superstar is about to face off against Brandy in a highly-anticipated Verzuz challenge, which is happening in just a few hours, and she's building momentum with the release of some new music.

With a lineup like this one, you just know that Monica has confidence on her side heading into tonight's face-off. She just released her brand new single "Trenches" which features Lil Baby and was produced by The Neptunes.

The song is just over three-and-a-half minutes long, starting and ending with verses from Lil Baby. The middle portions are handled by Monica, who sings smoothly about losing someone to the streets. The Neptunes produced the beat, so you already know it's going to be incredible.

As you get ready for your watch party tonight, have a listen to Monica's latest release with Lil Baby, available now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Love is what you make it
I'll give you my heart if you promise that you won't break it
I'ma keep it real with everyone, it ain't no fakin'
I was trying to give it to you, you was trying to take it
And you cannot run from reality, gotta face it
I been trying to do everything for you to just make it
Don't care what people say, especially when they talk crazy
Don't play with me, I'm Baby

Monica Lil Baby The Neptunes new song new music
