I guess we don't have to speculate anymore about whether Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are dating. After three pieces of solid evidence, I think it's fair for us to confirm this as fact. First, they were spotted in the same booth at a nightclub together. Okay, this doesn't necessarily mean they're dating. I hear you, but the other hints are less dubious. A few days ago, she posted a photo of his hand on her Instagram story. How do we know it's his hand, you might ask? Simple. His tattoos and jewelry.

Now, we have a third reason to believe Moneybagg and Ari (who is also G Herbo's baby mama) are a thing. He commented a heart-eyed emoji and a drooling emoji ("😍🤤") on one of her recent IG posts. Everyone knows that the slightly-disturbing drooling emoji is reserved for instances of utmost thirst. Moneybagg is smitten! Furthermore, in the photo that he commented on, Ari is rocking a white Palm Angels tracksuit, WHICH MONEYBAGG HAS ALSO BEEN SPOTTED IN. Whether they bought matching outfits or are sharing clothes already, I don't know, but even the best detective would declare this case closed. Best wishes to the new couple.

Moneybagg Yo recently stopped by our offices to appear in our "In My Bag" series, showcasing some of the essentials he carries around with him. Check that out below.

