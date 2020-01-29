Memphis rap is having a moment right now with the success of Moneybagg Yo and his latest album Time Served. Despite the fact that he barely issued any advance warning, Moneybagg Yo was awarded his highest first-week sales numbers ever, topping his 43VA Heartless project and enjoying another step up on the charts. The star has been hustling for a minute but this is looking set to be his best year yet. If you ask Blac Youngsta about the veteran spitter, he'll tell you all about their early struggles. The two aren't freshly connected -- they've been friends for years and they've got the receipts to prove it.

Sharing an old photo of himself and Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta said that the rapper has "been" his brother. The photo shows them from way back in the day, without the hundred-thousand-dollar chains, designer clothing, and with a few extra pounds on their bodies. "I was fat man," laughed Bagg in the comments. He then proceeded to upload the same photo but he cropped out an aspect of the image that would have gotten him clowned in the comments.

"I had to crop them polo boots out," wrote the Time Served rapper, ensuring that nobody sees the shoes he was rocking back then. These days, it's only Dior and Fendi kicks for the big speaker. Peep both versions of the throwback, above and below.