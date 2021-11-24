MoneyBagg Yo Drops 90s-Inspired Visuals For "Scorpio"

MoneyBagg Yo busted out the fur coats for this one.

Before Drake's Certified Lover Boy dominated September and into October, MoneyBagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain was the best-selling rap album of the year.

Highlighted by "Wockesha," A Gangsta's Pain was pivotal in cementing MoneyBagg as one of the premier rappers of the current generation, and to celebrate its success, the "One Of Dem Nights" rapper decided to add a couple of new tracks to the already-22-song album for A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded. Today, one of those new tracks, "Scorpio," received the official music video treatment, and saw Bagg travel back in time.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rocking a huge mink coat and driving a vintage Mercedes Benz, the Memphis rapper is transported back to the 90s with the assistance of DMX's "How's It Goin' Down." "Scorpio" is a love song, and its music video matches the vibe perfectly. Between MoneyBagg spitting game on the street and a series of rooftop skyline shots reminiscent of something Puff would have done during the Bad Boy era, everything about the "Scorpio" visuals molds perfectly to the message Bagg is trying to get across.

Check out the "Scorpio" visuals above and let us know what you think down in the comments.