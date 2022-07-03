Moneybagg Yo has responded to Ari Fletcher's recent tweet about not letting a man "put his hands on me," clarifying that the post isn't in reference to him. Shortly afterward, Fletcher confirmed that she was speaking about someone completely separate.

"Today was the last day I let a n***a put his hands on me," Fletcher had written in her original post. "Fight your demons, not me."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Quickly, fans began accusing Moneybagg Yo of putting his hands on Fletcher, and the rapper responded with a post of his own.

"Stop attaching me to dat shit I got daughters i would neva put my hands on a woman," Moneybagg Yo wrote.

Fletcher soon deleted her tweet and admitted that she needs to be more careful about what she shares to her nearly 2 million followers on social media. In another tweet, she clarified: "I’m talking about a drunk man in the casino, not Bagg. It’s a video and he pushed me on the ground. I gotta be more careful how I tweet."

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been dating since January 2020. Bagg has previously dated fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He has eight children, comprising four sons and four daughters.

Check out Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's posts below.