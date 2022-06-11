At the end of April, 30-year-old Moneybagg Yo's life was turned upside down with the sudden and unexpected passing of one of his baby mothers, Chyna Santana.

While reports regarding what led to the death of Santana (born Kennedy Lynette) earlier this year still remain sparse, we do know that she mothered three children with the Memphis native, so her passing has left a large hole in the lives of him and their shared kids.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bagg has kept relatively quiet while grieving his loss, but over the weekend it appears he hopped on Twitter to vent some of his feelings, though the post has since been deleted.

"Single parenting hard," he wrote. "Especially [when you] tryna [pursue your] dream at the same time. Women are the real definition of queens, we can't do this shit without y'all, but sometimes [we're] forced to."

Opening up about his personal struggles, the "Wockesha" hitmaker said, "My situation I'm dealing with right now made me respect mothers even more."





While Moneybagg Yo is now spending a lot more time with three of his children, reports say that in total, he's a father of eight.

The recording artist revealed on his recent collaboration with Kodak Black that his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, is eager to have a baby with him (their first together, though she already shares a son with rapper G Herbo) but he doesn't quite think it's the right time – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

RIP Chyna Santana.