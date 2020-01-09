Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion were undoubtedly the "it" couple in hip-hop in 2019. Despite the self-proclaimed Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo were spotted side by side in public quite frequently. But the two drifted apart and called it quits, leaving both artists back on the market.

Although Megan Thee Stallion hasn't confirmed that she's in a relationship or seeing anyone recently, Moneybagg Yo has been popping up with a familiar face here and there. That familiar face would be Ari Fletcher who has a child with G Herbo. Rumors that they've been together surfaced online for a while but it seems that they've officially made things official. After Ari Fletcher announced Moneybagg's forthcoming project, Time Served due out this Friday, Moneybagg confirmed that the two are indeed seeing each other. "Yeah," he responded to Hot 97's TT Torez on whether he's dating Ari. "We rockin', you know what I'm saying? What you see is what you get." Despite confirming it, he made it clear he wasn't really trying to discuss his relationship status.

In more exciting news, with the rapper's new project Time Served dropping this Friday, it has now been confirmed that Moneybagg Yo is officially on the Roc Nation roster. The rapper tagged Roc Nation on his post which was later confirmed on the label's IG. "Join us as we welcome @moneybaggyo to the Roc Nation family... His new album #TimeServed releases this Friday! #RocFam💎," the post read alongside the album's cover art.

Congratulations to Moneybagg Yo on his new deal as well as his newly confirmed relationship.