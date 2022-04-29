mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Is Feeling "Influential"

Hayley Hynes
April 29, 2022 19:57
Influential
Money Man

Money Man delivered five new bangers on his "Whale Games" EP.


Money Man's Whale Games is one of our recommendations from this New Music Friday, but if you don't have time to check out the entire 5-track EP (or simply need some convincing), we suggest you start with "Influential," which finds the New York native flexing his status and influence to listeners. 

"I can't lie, I'm influential / Might get ticked, I'm temperamental / Had them youngins, come and flip them / F*ck these hoes, ain't sentimental," he raps as the song begins, later answering the question of "How you make it this far?" with "I had to pray a lot."

Other titles on Whale Games – all of which are conquered by Money alone – are "Plenty," "Misbehave," "Presale," and "Air Holes." All of the songs are under two and a half minutes long, making the EP a quick and easy stream.

Previously this year, we heard from the Black Circle hitmaker on singles like "Paint Chipping," "Schizo," and "Hustling & Scamming." 

Are you a fan of Money Man's "Influential"? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't lie, I'm influential

Might get ticked, I'm temperamental

Had them youngins, come and flip them

F*ck these hoes, ain't sentimental 

Money Man new music new song new ep new project Whale Games influential
