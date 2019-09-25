Miley Cyrus performed in Las Vegas this past weekend as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. While her ex Kaitlynn Carter was clearly a big fan of her set, commenting positive reactions on the singer's Instagram shares, TMZnow details how Miley had another fan at the show that got arrested for taking things too far. According to the publication, Miley's personal security team noticed 42-year-old David Rumsey in the crowd at the festival and arrested him since he was already on their watch list.



David had already made threats against Miley, telling her team that his life's mission is to "impregnate Miley." He also said he wants to raise Micheal Jackson and Prince from the dead to party with him and Miley - we can't make this up. David was arrested and booked at Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats where he still sits in custody.

A quick sweep of David's Twitter feed proves his obsession with the "Wrecking Ball" singer, blaming Donald Trump for reasons why he's not with Miley. "@MileyCyrus again sorry for hurting you before. I blame trump and hope you can see past what happened. I know when I finally was able to come to you it wasn't a friendly greeding. You played with me. then had me locked up. I can try to let go if you do. I am the king of kings," he wrote.

Yikes.