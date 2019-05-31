Miley Cyrus Delivers Genre-Blending, Double Entendre-Titled EP "She Is Coming"

You know when Miley is out here referencing Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef, an album drop is right around the corner. The former The Voice coach released a six-track EP on Friday morning—an album that blends hip hop, pop, ambient, country, and dance music. There doesn't seem to be much a cohesive message throughout this project other than Miley having a good time and exercising her ability to drop whatever she wants, whenever she wants.

She's recently dropped off two singles from the EP: "Cattitude" featuring RuPaul and "D.R.E.A.M." featuring Ghostface Killah. She Is Coming is laced with references to sex, heavy drug use, and overall obscenity, which is interesting considering the former twerk-ster previously made statements saying that the glorification of those topics is the reason she no longer listens to hip hop.

"I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song ["Humble"]: 'Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks,'" she said. "I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my cock.' I can't listen to that anymore," she explained. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck'—I am so not that." She later explained her comments, saying that she loves hip hop and respects an artist's ability to express themselves.

Tracklist

1. Mother's Daughter

2. Unholy

3. D.R.E.A.M. Ft. Ghostface Killah

4. Cattitude ft. RuPaul

5. Party Up The Street ft. Swae Lee & Mike WiLL Made-It

6. The Most