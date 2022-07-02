More information is being shared about the alleged domestic violence incident involving Miles Bridges, and it arrives courtesy of his wife, Mychelle Johnson. Days ago, we reported that Bridges turned himself over to the authorities the day after officers responded to a violent incident. At the time, details regarding what occurred were scarce, but earlier today (July 1), Johnson took to her Instagram page to detail her side of the story. She also shared photos of her injuries to support her claims.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."



Jared C. Tilton / Staff / Getty Images

After news of Bridges's arrest circulated, so did a video that reportedly showed his son speaking about the violent altercation.

"I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not," Johnson added. "I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself."

It was also reported that the Charlotte Hornets were prepared to offer Bridges a $100 million contract but now, he will move forward as a free agent.

"I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion," said Johnson. "I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want."

"It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations."

The Hornets have released a brief statement: "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the Hornets wrote. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time." Bridges has reportedly posted a bond and has been released from custody. It has been stated that Bridges has officially been charged with felony domestic violence.