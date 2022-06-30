Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was detained by authorities in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 29th in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. According to TMZ, this incident went down on Tuesday as Bridges reportedly got into an argument with a woman, that eventually turned physical. Bridges was accused of fleeing the scene although he eventually turned himself in. He has since been released on a $130K bond.

As of today, Bridges is set to become a free agent and this incident certainly puts his future into doubt. The Hornets were prepared to offer Bridges a lot of money, but now, there is no guarantee that such a thing happens.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In fact, the Hornets are aware of the situation, and they have even released a statement on the matter. They have yet to make a clear stance on Bridges' predicament although they are still in the process of recovering more information.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the Hornets wrote. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

This continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.