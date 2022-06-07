Miles Bridges has been coming into his own as a star for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets star has paired up nicely with the likes of Lonzo Ball and there is no doubt that these two have some impressive chemistry. Away from the court, Bridges seems to have firmly placed himself into a new controversy that will definitely get the attention of Hornets owner, Michael Jordan.

As you can see in the Instagram post down below, Bridges can be seen with a join as well as a styrofoam cup that is filled with pink liquid that certainly resembles lean. It was a pretty brazen thing to post on social media, and it wasn't long before he took it down entirely.

Image via Instagram

Of course, the entire internet was convinced that this was some lean and it forced Bridges to take to Twitter to clarify things. In the now-deleted tweet down below, Bridges simply said: "Pink lemonade" with an upside-down smile emoji. This did not go over well with fans who were quick to call cap on the excuse. After all, who is drinking pink lemonade out of a styrofoam cup and flexing it to IG?

Image via Twitter

It remains to be seen if Bridges will see any further fallout from his actions, although for now, this definitely does not look good.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.