Breaking news about an arrest has surfaced, although details regarding the circumstances are unclear. Miles Bridges is a rising star on the Charlotte Hornets, but according to reports, the 24-year-old was taken into custody today (June 29) following some sort of altercation. His future with the Hornets is reportedly coming to a close, but his career moves aren't what has caused Bridges to become a trending topic.

According to TMZ, Bridges was detained in Los Angeles on suspicion of felony domestic violence.



Jared C. Tilton / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet added that the incident in question occurred sometime on Tuesday and Bridges later turned himself in.

"Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We're told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We're told the woman required medical attention."

The basketball star, who also doubles as a rapper named RTB MB, was reportedly released after posting a $130K bond. Bridges, his team, nor the NBA have addressed the alleged incident, but it is expected that formal statements will arrive in the days to come. How Bridges knew his alleged victim is also unknown at this time.

Earlier this month, Bridges faced off with social media users after they accused him of drinking Lean in a video posted to his Instagram Story. He denied the allegations.

